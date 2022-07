Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham ahead of Saturday's start against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough was sent down at the beginning of July and posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 8.2 innings over two minor-league outings following his demotion. The 30-year-old last started for the Rays on June 30 against the Blue Jays, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout in 5.1 innings.