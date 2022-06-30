Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham and is expected to fill a bulk relief role Thursday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jeffrey Springs had been scheduled to start but was placed on the family medical emergency list, so the team will instead turn to Yarbrough on short notice. Yarbrough is expected to handle the bulk innings behind opener Matt Wisler. Yarbrough was demoted in early June after opening the year with a career-high 5.65 ERA and career-low 15.0 percent strikeout rate through his first seven outings, and his 4.74 ERA in five Triple-A starts doesn't inspire much confidence.