Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Receives start Tuesday
Yarbrough will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, MLB.com reports.
It's only the fifth start of the season for Yarbrough, but with the lefty covering at least five innings in nine of his appearances this season, the Rays view him as a de facto rotation member even though he frequently enters games behind an "opener." Whether he has been used right away in games or out of the bullpen, Yarbrough has been dependable over the last two months, posting a 3.62 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8.3 K/9 since the beginning of May. He'll likely be a worthy option Tuesday in both season-long and daily formats while he takes on a Marlins squad that ranks 26th in baseball with a team wRC+ of 84.
