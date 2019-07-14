Yarbrough will be recalled from Triple-A Durham prior to Sunday's game in Baltimore and likely will work as the bulk reliever, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Ryne Stanek will serve as the opener Sunday with Yarbrough likely to follow as the primary pitcher. The 27-year-old had a 5.59 ERA through his first 10 outings of the season, but in his last four appearances he's given up only two runs and has a 13:2 K:BB in 15 innings.