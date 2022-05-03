Rays manager Kevin Cash confirmed Yarbrough (groin) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday's game in Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough will be making his 2022 debut for the Rays, as he was added to the injured list in the first week of the season when he experienced tightness in his left groin during a pre-start bullpen session. He's since made two rehab starts at Triple-A Durham, covering 2.2 innings and throwing 59 pitches in his most recent outing April 28. Yarbrough will most likely be capped at around 70-to-80 pitches Tuesday, though he could work long enough to qualify for the win against a 10-13 Athletics squad.