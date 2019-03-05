Yarbrough (groin) played catch Sunday and will do so again Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After departing his Grapefruit League outing Thursday against the Twins due to left groin tightness, Yarbrough was sent in for an MRI over the weekend. Fortunately for the lefty, his scans turned up nothing overly concerning, so he'll ease back into his throwing program. Yarbrough noted that he has no definitive target to resume mound work but indicated that he remains on track to be ready for Opening Day.