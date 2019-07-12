Yarbrough is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Durham for either Sunday's game against the Orioles or Tuesday's contest versus the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The southpaw has put in time with both the Bulls and the Rays this season, and he's made 14 appearances (four starts) overall at the big-league level. Yarbrough was just sent back down to the farm July 2, but the Rays will apparently bring him back into the fold just a handful of days into the second half of the season. The 27-year-old has helped filled in as both a primary pitcher and traditional starter this season, and it remains to be seen in what capacity he'd be deployed in his first post-All-Star-break appearance.