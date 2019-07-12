Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Return to majors imminent
Yarbrough is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Durham for either Sunday's game against the Orioles or Tuesday's contest versus the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The southpaw has put in time with both the Bulls and the Rays this season, and he's made 14 appearances (four starts) overall at the big-league level. Yarbrough was just sent back down to the farm July 2, but the Rays will apparently bring him back into the fold just a handful of days into the second half of the season. The 27-year-old has helped filled in as both a primary pitcher and traditional starter this season, and it remains to be seen in what capacity he'd be deployed in his first post-All-Star-break appearance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...