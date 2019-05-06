The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham with the expectation he would serve as the club's primary pitcher Sunday in Baltimore, but those plans were nixed when the series finale was postponed due to inclement weather. With Tampa Bay no longer requiring a fresh long-inning option out of the bullpen in its upcoming games, the team elected to send Yarbrough back to Durham in exchange for a versatile bench piece in Andrew Velazquez.

