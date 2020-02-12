Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Role not certain
Yarbrough's role isn't certain heading into the season, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Yarbrough served as one of the Rays' signature "bulk guys" in 2018 and part of 2019 before becoming a proper starter in the middle of the season. He finished the year with a respectable 4.13 ERA, a 20.8 percent strikeout rate and an excellent 3.6 percent walk rate in 141.2 innings. His eventual role may not matter too much from a fantasy perspective, as he'll still have a chance to pick up wins as a bulk reliever when the Rays' opener doesn't last five innings, and he'll handle a fairly heavy workload regardless of exactly which innings he pitches.
