Yarbrough (0-3) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks in 1.2 innings.

Yarbrough was roughed up for four runs in the first inning and, after allowing two runs, was removed with two outs and the bases loaded in the second. It was the first time in 56 big-league starts that the lefty failed to complete two innings. The outing raised his ERA to 5.65 and WHIP to 1.53. His next start will likely be next weekend in Minnesota.