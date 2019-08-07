Yarbrough allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Yarbrough saw two unearned runs cross the plate during the fourth inning as a throwing error allowed both runs to scored with two outs. The 27-year-old worked into the seventh inning as the bulk reliever, but he was pulled with two outs after giving up a double and a walk -- both of which were stranded. Yarbrough has a 3.90 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 70:13 K:BB over 90 innings and lines up to work again Sunday at Seattle.