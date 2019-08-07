Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Saddled with unearned runs
Yarbrough allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.
Yarbrough saw two unearned runs cross the plate during the fourth inning as a throwing error allowed both runs to scored with two outs. The 27-year-old worked into the seventh inning as the bulk reliever, but he was pulled with two outs after giving up a double and a walk -- both of which were stranded. Yarbrough has a 3.90 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 70:13 K:BB over 90 innings and lines up to work again Sunday at Seattle.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Working as bulk reliever Tuesday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Grabs 10th win•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: To work as bulk reliever Wednesday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Earns victory in relief•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Possible starts during Snell absence•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Throws six scoreless frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...