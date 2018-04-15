Yarbrough will start Sunday's matchup with the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sunday is a scheduled bullpen game for the Rays, but Yarbrough is a good choice to start the contest given his experience as a starter in the minors. He's pitched four innings on two occasions this season, so that seems like a reasonable expectation for how long he'll stay in Sunday's contest. He'll take the hill opposite Ben Lively in the series finale.