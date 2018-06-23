Yarbrough (6-3) was awarded the win Friday by throwing 3.1 scoreless innings in which he walked three, gave up one hit and struck out four Yankees.

Yarbrough entered in the second inning and was removed in the fifth, but the scorekeeper deemed him worthy of the decision due to his effective outing. This was a fine rebound outing after he gave up four runs in three consecutive outings. The southpaw is next set to chew up innings Thursday against the Astros.