Yarbrough (13-5) tossed five innings of relief and earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three in the 6-4 victory over Cleveland.

Yarbrough took the mound in the second inning after Rays opener Diego Castillo tossed a scoreless first. He allowed an RBI single to Jose Ramirez in the seventh, knocking him out of the contest. The 26-year-old lefty dropped his ERA to 3.68 with a 112:42 K:BB.