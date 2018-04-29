Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Sent to minors
The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After covering four innings in long relief Saturday, Yarbrough wasn't going to be available for the Rays' planned bullpen game in Sunday's series finale, so the Rays elected to swap the lefty out in favor of a fresh arm in Chih-Wei Hu. Expect Yarbrough to rejoin the Rays when or shortly after he's eligible to return from Triple-A in 10 days. Yarbrough has posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.29 while striking out 16 batters in 19.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Gives up pair of runs in relief•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Allows five runs in loss to Phils•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Solid in long-relief duty•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Fires four innings in major-league debut•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...