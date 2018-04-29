The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After covering four innings in long relief Saturday, Yarbrough wasn't going to be available for the Rays' planned bullpen game in Sunday's series finale, so the Rays elected to swap the lefty out in favor of a fresh arm in Chih-Wei Hu. Expect Yarbrough to rejoin the Rays when or shortly after he's eligible to return from Triple-A in 10 days. Yarbrough has posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.29 while striking out 16 batters in 19.1 innings this season.