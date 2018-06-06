Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Set for extended innings Wednesday
Yarbrough is scheduled to enter Wednesday's game against the Nationals in relief of starter Jonny Venters and absorb the bulk of the innings, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yarbrough's usage has followed a similar pattern in each of his last three appearances, with the lefty coming out of the bullpen to piggyback either Ryne Stanek or Sergio Romo in those games. The unorthodox usage hasn't diminished Yarbrough's effectiveness, as he has gone 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in 19 frames over those contests. That type of production warrants a roster spot in just about all deeper mixed leagues.
More News
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Mows down nine in long relief Thursday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Dazzles in Friday's loss•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Earns win Saturday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Won't technically start Saturday•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Holds Royals to one run in win•
-
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Getting another start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...