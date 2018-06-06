Yarbrough is scheduled to enter Wednesday's game against the Nationals in relief of starter Jonny Venters and absorb the bulk of the innings, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough's usage has followed a similar pattern in each of his last three appearances, with the lefty coming out of the bullpen to piggyback either Ryne Stanek or Sergio Romo in those games. The unorthodox usage hasn't diminished Yarbrough's effectiveness, as he has gone 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in 19 frames over those contests. That type of production warrants a roster spot in just about all deeper mixed leagues.