Yarbrough was in line to operate as a traditional starter on occasion in 2020 when spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough certainly inspired confidence with his body of work during Grapefruit League play, allowing just one unearned run across six innings over three spring appearances. The southpaw filled a number of roles for manager Kevin Cash last season, making 14 starts in his 26 appearances and frequently serving as a bulk reliever following an opener when working out of the bullpen. Topkin notes Yarbrough could certainly see time in the latter capacity this coming season, but adds the Rays may also use an opener less frequently in 2020 than in the past two campaigns.