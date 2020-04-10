Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Set for some traditional starts
Yarbrough was in line to operate as a traditional starter on occasion in 2020 when spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yarbrough certainly inspired confidence with his body of work during Grapefruit League play, allowing just one unearned run across six innings over three spring appearances. The southpaw filled a number of roles for manager Kevin Cash last season, making 14 starts in his 26 appearances and frequently serving as a bulk reliever following an opener when working out of the bullpen. Topkin notes Yarbrough could certainly see time in the latter capacity this coming season, but adds the Rays may also use an opener less frequently in 2020 than in the past two campaigns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Carlson for real?
Even at age 20, Dylan Carlson comes with more doubters than many of the top prospects.
-
12-team H2H points mock
Maybe starting pitchers aren't sliding as much as we thought, as our latest Head-to-Head points...
-
Ranking closers by job security
How do closer rankings change when you rank them according to job security? Here are tiers...
-
Mailbag: Prospects, auctions strategies
If a 2020 season ever gets off the ground, it'll look different from most any other. Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Martinez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Mize's risk profile
Casey Mize could be the best pitching prospect in baseball. He could also end up in the bullpen,...