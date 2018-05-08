Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Set to start Wednesday
Yarbrough will start Wednesday against the Braves, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As expected, Yarbrough will step into the starting rotation with Yonny Chirinos (elbow) expected to miss around a month. The 26-year-old held his own during the team's "bullpen day" Friday, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four. While he owns a respectable 3.33 ERA through 24.1 innings this season, Yarbrough will have his hands full against a difficult Braves lineup.
