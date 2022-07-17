Yarbrough completed 5.1 innings against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Yarbrough was called up to prior to Saturday's start after spending most of June and the first half of July in the minors. The left-hander looked good against the Orioles, throwing 43 of 65 pitches for strikes and departing in the sixth inning in line for the victory. Though Tampa Bay's bullpen couldn't hold the lead, it was nonetheless a promising start for Yarbrough after he surrendered 10 runs over seven innings across two big-league appearances in June. Yarbrough could hold onto a rotation spot with Shane Baz (elbow) out until at least September, though Jeffrey Springs' (leg) imminent return could also push Yarbrough back to the minors or into the bullpen.