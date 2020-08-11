Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 8-7 win over the Red Sox, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

The southpaw didn't have his best stuff, getting tagged for three runs in the first inning, but Yarbrough was able to settle down and limit the damage the rest of the way. He threw 49 of 77 pitches for strikes as he failed to complete at least five innings for the first time in four starts. Yarbrough will look to give the Rays a little more length in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend in Buffalo against the Blue Jays.