Yarbrough (1-3) took the loss Friday as the Rays fell 9-2 to the Astros, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The lefty lasted 103 pitches (71 strikes) but wasn't particularly effective, allowing runs to cross the plate in the first, third and fourth innings. Yarbrough now has a 4.86 ERA and 26:6 K:BB through 33.1 innings, and with higher-upside arms like Shane McClanahan and Luis Patino now pushing for work, Yarbrough isn't guaranteed to hang onto his rotation/bulk relief spot if he doesn't turn things around.