Yarbrough didn't factor into then decision in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, tossing four innings of relief and allowing one run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Jalen Beeks got the nod as the opener before Yarbrough entered the game in the second inning, and aside from a solo shot by Teoscar Hernandez in the fourth, the lefty shut down a potent Toronto offense completely. Yarbrough has been much improved since rejoining the Rays' staff just before the All-Star break, posting a 3.26 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 19.1 innings over his last four appearances (two starts), but he has yet to get into the win column since his return to the majors.