Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Marlins, scattering four hits over 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out three.

The southpaw dazzled through 65 pitches (41 strikes) but wasn't rewarded with a win for his efforts, as all the scoring in the game came off the bullpens. Yarbrough is expected to transition away from his hybrid role this season and be used exclusively as a traditional starter, but Friday's usage suggests he still won't be allowed to face a batter for a third time in a game very often. He'll face the Red Sox on the road Wednesday in his next scheduled start.