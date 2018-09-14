Yarbrough is slated to serve as the long man in Friday's "bullpen day" game against the Athletics after opener Diego Castillo exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The young southpaw will be looking to garner his 15th win, which would establish a new rookie franchise record. Yarbrough saw a solid five-appearance streak get derailed last Saturday against the Orioles, when he allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. Despite the hiccup, he boasts a serviceable 3.78 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 133.1 innings this season.