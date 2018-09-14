Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Slated for bulk of innings Friday
Yarbrough is slated to serve as the long man in Friday's "bullpen day" game against the Athletics after opener Diego Castillo exits, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The young southpaw will be looking to garner his 15th win, which would establish a new rookie franchise record. Yarbrough saw a solid five-appearance streak get derailed last Saturday against the Orioles, when he allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. Despite the hiccup, he boasts a serviceable 3.78 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 133.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...