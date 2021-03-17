Yarbrough fired three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing three hits and no walks, hitting a batter and recording two strikeouts.

That's two scoreless efforts (4.1 total innings) for Yarbrough to start Grapefruit League play, solidifying his projected No. 2 starter role. Yarbrough has largely displayed his usual superior control early this spring save for his one plunking Tuesday, and he'll look to thrive in what his first opportunity to enter a season with no ambiguity surrounding his rotation status.