Yarbrough allowed an earned run on two hits and three walks over four innings in an 8-7 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday. He struck out three.

Yarbrough was the second man up in another bullpen day for the Rays, firing a robust 73 pitches during his time on the mound. The rookie has given a solid accounting of himself over his first three outings, a sample that now includes a pair of four-inning appearances during which he's allowed two earned runs while compiling six strikeouts. Yarbrough's versatility appears likely to afford him a solid workload over the course of the season.