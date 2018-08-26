Yarbrough allowed one run on five hits and one walk across five innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He struck out two and didn't factor into the decision.

Yarbrough was solid in what was his sixth start of the season, stifling a difficult Red Sox lineup through five innings before exiting with the game knotted at 1-1. The lone run he allowed came from a double play groundout in the second inning. The 25-year-old now owns a solid 3.75 ERA through 124.2 innings this season. It's unclear if Yarbrough will receive another start or if he'll return to his role as a long reliever.