Yarbrough pitched three scoreless innings against Toronto on Saturday, yielding four hits and striking out two. The game was suspended due to rain.

Yarbrough wasn't spotless in the performance -- he left runners stranded in scoring position in two of his three frames -- but the southpaw managed to escape both jams and finish his three innings up 1-0. Unfortunately, he won't be able to earn a win for his effort as the game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning and is slated to be made up Sunday morning. Yarbrough's next turn in the rotation will come Friday at home in a rematch against Toronto.