Yarbrough will start Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough has been a starter in just one of his three postseason outings after starting in nine of his 11 appearances during the season. He's allowed just four runs in 10.2 playoff innings despite giving up three homers and posting a modest 6:3 K:BB. He'll be pitching on just three days rest, though he was only asked to throw two thirds of an inning in Game 1 on Tuesday, so he's likely able to handle something close to his typical workload.