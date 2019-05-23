Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham and will start Thursday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was expected that Yarbrough would come up to pitch in this game, but he was expected to be used behind an opener, which will not be the case. Yarbrough logged a 2.14 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB in 21 innings across four starts since being demoted to Triple-A. The Rays will likely look to limit him to two times through the order, but he threw six innings (80 pitches) in his last start for the Bulls, so it's possible he goes deep enough to qualify for the win. It is unclear if Yarbrough will remain in the rotation without an opener going forward.