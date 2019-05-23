Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Starting Thursday against Tribe
Yarbrough was recalled from Triple-A Durham and will start Thursday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It was expected that Yarbrough would come up to pitch in this game, but he was expected to be used behind an opener, which will not be the case. Yarbrough logged a 2.14 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB in 21 innings across four starts since being demoted to Triple-A. The Rays will likely look to limit him to two times through the order, but he threw six innings (80 pitches) in his last start for the Bulls, so it's possible he goes deep enough to qualify for the win. It is unclear if Yarbrough will remain in the rotation without an opener going forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal