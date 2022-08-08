The Rays plan to deploy Yarbrough as a bulk reliever behind opener Jimmy Yacabonis in Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough will follow an opener for his second straight outing after the arrangement paid dividends his last time out Wednesday, when he came on behind lefty Jalen Beeks. Though he didn't factor into the decision, Yarbrough delivered four innings of one-run ball while allowing just two baserunners and striking out one. The southpaw will follow the right-handed Yacabonis this time around, with the righty/lefty combination to begin the game perhaps deterring the Brewers from fielding a righty-heavy lineup that might have more success against Yarbrough.