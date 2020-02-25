Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Striving for rotation spot
Yarbrough, who's often served as a bulk reliever behind an opener over the last two seasons, is vying to secure a role as a traditional starter this spring, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old did log starts in half of his 28 appearances last season along the way to an 11-6 record, 4.13 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 141. 2 innings. Yarbrough made a favorable first impression by throwing 14 of 21 pitches for strikes in a scoreless first inning against the Yankees on Sunday, and he boasts a five-pitch repertoire that includes a trademark cutter that he complements with a sinker, changeup, curveball and four-seam fastball. Manager Kevin Cash has already stated he still plans to split Yarbrough's work between the rotation and bullpen again this season, but that won't stop the right-hander from chasing his goal of full-time starter. "It's one of those things where I just try and show them, I've come in and shown I can compete for that [starter] role and prove to them that I can do that," Yarbrough said. "Obviously, that's in my thought process a little bit."
