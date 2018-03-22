Yarbrough (1-1) compiled five strikeouts while allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks over three innings in Wednesday's 8-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.

Yarbrough's path to a potential Opening Day roster spot goes through the bullpen, but his strong effort in a starting capacity certainly didn't hurt his cause. The towering lefty would give manager Kevin Cash an intriguing option against same-handed hitters, and the Rays skipper has particularly taken note of Yarbrough's confidence and consistent location, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "What he did last year in Triple-A is a big part of it," Cash said. "Strike-throwing ability. He comes in there and doesn't really seem to be affected by the environment, who's hitting. He goes with his game plan. He attacks with his game plan. As much as anybody, he might be our best strike-thrower."