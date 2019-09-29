Yarbrough (11-6) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

All of the damage against Yarbrough was done in the first inning, with the lefty allowing base hits to each of the first four batters he faced. Yarbrough eventually settled in and allowed just one hit over his final four frames. He was also knocked around in the first inning of his Sept. 22 start, so if the Rays advance and Yarbrough pitches in the ALDS, it will likely be behind an opener.