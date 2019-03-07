Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Successful bullpen
Yarbrough (groin) threw a successful bullpen session Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It is unclear when Yarbrough will return to game action, but this was a positive step. Topkin reported Thursday that the Rays will have three starting pitchers and two spots for openers at the outset of the season. Yarbrough would figure to be one of the primary pitchers on the days when an opener starts if he can get up to speed by the start of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...