Yarbrough yielded four runs on nine hits while striking out four over six innings Monday against Baltimore. He didn't factor into the decision.

Yarbrough cruised through the first five innings untouched, but the Orioles got to the left-hander in the sixth for four runs. The 27-year-old continues to put together a solid 2019 campaign, posting a 3.49 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with a 102:14 K:BB over 121.1 innings.