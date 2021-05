Yarbrough allowed three runs on three hits while striking out four over six innings Monday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Yarbrough received five runs of support from his offense in the first inning, but he was unable to secure the victory. He allowed one run in the second inning and two in the fourth, and the bullpen would let Toronto tie the game in the eighth, resulting in the no-decision. Yarbrough owns a 4.27 ERA with a 35:10 K:BB across 52.2 frames in 2021.