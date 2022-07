Yarbrough will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to start Saturday against Baltimore, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was demoted to Durham after surrendering four runs over 5.1 innings during his last start for Tampa Bay on June 30, and he'll temporarily rejoin the big-league rotation again Saturday. Yarbrough has a 5.82 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB across 34 frames in the majors this season.