Yarbrough (0-5) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals.

Yarbrough entered the game in the fifth inning, following Luis Patino. Yarbrough held the Royals scoreless through his first three frames of work but gave up a pair of homers in the eighth inning to account for all of the damage against him. Yarbrough has struggled across two appearances since being recalled by the Rays on July 16, allowing five earned runs, 11 hits and two walks across 9.1 innings.