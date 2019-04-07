Yarbrough (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits in three innings during Saturday's 6-4 loss to San Francisco. He struck out two and took the loss.

Yarbrough started the fifth frame after Ryne Stanek and Jalen Beeks held the Giants to two runs over the first four innings. His offense spotted him a 3-2 lead but he was tagged for four runs on four hits in his first inning of work, highlighted by a Brandon Belt homer. Yarbrough should next take the mound on Sunday in Toronto.