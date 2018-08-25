Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Takes hill vs. Boston on Saturday
Yarbrough will start Saturday's contest against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yarbrough will be making his sixth start of the year, and first since early July when he takes the mound versus Boston. He has served as a "primary pitcher" -- coming in to work a majority of the game following an inning or two from the starter -- in over half his outings dating back to the All-Star break, so he will be able to last four or five innings if all goes according to plan. Across 31 appearances this year, he's logged a 3.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP a 8.0 K/9.
