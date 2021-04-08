Yarbrough (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox after allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk while fanning two across five innings.

Yarbrough opened the season with a strong performance against the Marlins, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out three, but he wasn't able to repeat such feat against the Red Sox and barely managed to complete five innings. Yarbrough pitched three scoreless innings but the wheels came off in the fourth, and he was never able to bounce back since then, departing the contest after a six-run fifth inning. He will attempt to bounce back in his upcoming start, scheduled for April 13 at home against the Rangers.