Yarbrough (0-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and zero walks over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Yarbrough set a season high with eight strikeouts and finished at least six innings while allowing one or fewer runs for the first time this season. However, the lefty didn't get any run support from the offense and suffered his sixth loss of the campaign. Yarbrough currently sports a 5.11 ERA with a 34:13 K:BB and is tentatively scheduled to pitch next Wednesday against the Blue Jays.