Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Takes second loss of season
Yarbrough (2-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits and a hit batsman over five innings in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday. He struck out seven.
The young southpaw notched a solid 11 swinging strikes over his five frames, but he was also done in by some timely hitting on the part of the Braves in what was his second big-league start. Ender Inciarte got Atlanta started with a two-out RBI single in the first, and the rest of the damage came in a four-run third courtesy of a Freddie Freeman sacrifice fly and a Nick Markakis three-run home run. Yarbrough does boast a sparkling 11:0 K:BB over the 10 innings encompassing his first pair of starting assignments, and he'll look to bounce back from Wednesday's hiccup in a scheduled turn against the Royals next Monday.
