Yarbrough (groin) allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

Yarbrough threw 59 pitches and looked sharper in his second rehab appearance with Durham. After walking four of the six batters he faced in his first outing, Yarbrough still struggled with his control but was able to work much deeper into the game. It's unclear if this performance will be enough for Yarbrough to be activated, or if he will need an additional outing.