Yarbrough tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday.

The Rays didn't score either through six frames, and the White Sox eventually won the game in extra innings. It was disappointing to not see Yarbrough get the win, but boy, he's been pitching well lately. At the end of April, his ERA sat at 8.10, and sure he's had some rough outings since then, but overall, Yarbrough owns a 2.75 ERA in his last 11 appearances. Since June 18, he has allowed three runs in 27.1 frames (0.99 ERA). Overall, Yarbrough is 8-3 with a 3.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 75.2 innings in 16 appearances, including five starts. His next outing is scheduled for Friday at the Blue Jays.