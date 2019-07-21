Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Throws six scoreless frames
Yarbrough tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday.
The Rays didn't score either through six frames, and the White Sox eventually won the game in extra innings. It was disappointing to not see Yarbrough get the win, but boy, he's been pitching well lately. At the end of April, his ERA sat at 8.10, and sure he's had some rough outings since then, but overall, Yarbrough owns a 2.75 ERA in his last 11 appearances. Since June 18, he has allowed three runs in 27.1 frames (0.99 ERA). Overall, Yarbrough is 8-3 with a 3.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 75.2 innings in 16 appearances, including five starts. His next outing is scheduled for Friday at the Blue Jays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...