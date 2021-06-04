Yarbrough (3-3) allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six in nine innings to earn the win against the Yankees on Thursday.

Yarbrough earned his first win in nearly a month during Thursday's outing, and he also ended the Rays' five-year streak without a complete game. The southpaw gave up solo home runs in the third and seventh innings against New York, but he got plenty of run support from Tampa Bay's offense. Yarbrough has now posted a 3.95 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 66 innings across 12 appearances this year, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Nationals on Wednesday.