The Rays are leaning toward having Yarbrough (groin) join the major-league club for his next turn through the rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times

Yarbrough threw 59 pitches at Triple-A Durham on Thursday and felt good afterward. While the Rays haven't made a firm decision regarding his next steps, it's certainly possible that he returns to the majors for his next start, which tentatively lines up for Tuesday in Oakland. The southpaw likely wouldn't be built up to a full workload if he's ultimately activated early next week, but he appears to be nearly back to full health.