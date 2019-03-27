Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Tunes up for regular season
Yarbrough was credited with a victory while allowing an earned run on five hits across four innings in an exhibition win over the Tigers on Tuesday. He struck out five.
Yarbrough turned in a strong effort to close out spring, as he prepares to once again serve as a "bulk reliever" during the Rays' bullpen days this coming season. The 27-year-old logged 147.1 innings last season across 38 appearances, including six as an opener. He compiled an impressive 16-6 record overall and projects for a similar workload in 2019.
