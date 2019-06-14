Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Victimized by home runs in loss
Yarbrough (5-3) allowed five runs on five hits and one walk across six innings while earning the win Thursday against the Angels. He struck out four.
Yarbrough allowed just five hits in his outing but all five went for extra bases, including a three-run home run from Shohei Ohtani and a two-run shot from Albert Pujols. He pitched quite well other than that, needing an economical 90 pitches to complete six frames. Yarbrough's form has been erratic lately as he's allowed five or more earned runs three times in the last six starts while allowing two or fewer in the other three. He'll look to bounce back next week on the road against the Yankees, though he could work with an opener in that contest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...