Yarbrough (5-3) allowed five runs on five hits and one walk across six innings while earning the win Thursday against the Angels. He struck out four.

Yarbrough allowed just five hits in his outing but all five went for extra bases, including a three-run home run from Shohei Ohtani and a two-run shot from Albert Pujols. He pitched quite well other than that, needing an economical 90 pitches to complete six frames. Yarbrough's form has been erratic lately as he's allowed five or more earned runs three times in the last six starts while allowing two or fewer in the other three. He'll look to bounce back next week on the road against the Yankees, though he could work with an opener in that contest.